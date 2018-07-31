AARP CarFit: ensure safety when on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - AARP CarFit is an educational program that checks how well your personal vehicle is adjusted for your needs.
Ensuing your car properly fits you makes it less likely you'd be seriously injured in a car accident.
A CarFit chcek takes about 20 minutes to complete. The checklist includes things like: properly adjusted side view mirrors and proper seat and head restraint height.
Learn more about attending an AARP CarFit event: https://www.car-fit.org/
