AARP Answers: How to cope with stress in relationships and finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Relationships and money are always two of life’s biggest stressors. Conflict with those we love is common. And financial woes often keep us awake at night. And then compound it with the pandemic and lockdown and everything is magnified. People have been spending 24 hours a day with their spouses. And if they’ve been out of work, the financial stress is adding to the tensions of being together all the time under one roof. So, it’s a perfect storm for stress to be at extreme levels.

AARP is offering two Teletown Halls this week to address both issues: work and relationships.

Coronavirus Q & A: Your Career and Employment in Uncertain Times

Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. ET

This live Q&A event will address how to navigate unemployment, furloughs and manage your career during this uncertain economic time. Get expert advice that can help you understand your benefits, rights and what to expect as physical distancing measures are relaxed and people return to work. Call 855-274-9507 to submit a question and listen to the event.

Coronavirus Q & A: Strengthening Relationships Over Time

Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. ET

The pandemic has resulted in many couples spending more time at home together. This experience can benefit or challenge any relationship. Thursday’s live Q&A event will feature two couples who will share their expertise and tell us what they’ve learned about managing their relationships during the COVID-19 outbreak while navigating a loss of routine, increased stress, anxiety and health concerns.

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue are coauthors of the book What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life. Marlo is an award-winning actress, author and activist whose body of work continues to impact American entertainment and culture. Phil is a writer, producer, journalist and media pioneer who revolutionized the talk-show format.

Julia L. Mayer, Psy.D., and Barry J. Jacobs, Psy.D., are co-authors of the new book Love and Meaning: The 10 Challenges to Great Relationship—and How to Overcome Them. Dr. Mayer is a clinical psychologist who has been counseling individuals and couples for almost 30 years. Dr. Jacobs has nearly 30 years of experience as a clinical psychologist, family therapist, and principal at Health Management Associates, a national healthcare consulting firm. Call 855-274-9507 to submit a question and listen to the event.