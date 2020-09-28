Unleash your inner entrepreneur by creating business opportunities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Hey Girl! Do you have a dream in your belly that you need to give birth too? Given the shifts in the economy, now is a great time to speak to the entrepreneur in you and get your hustle on… in heels! Trust me, I know it may be scary to take a leap of faith and pivot in a recession, but you can do it! Here’s how:

Honor the profitable startup idea within you

Photo courtesy of gettyimages



No idea is a bad idea! We all have to start somewhere. Sure we may have to make modifications as we go along, but don’t worry about having your idea all figured out or perfect. The most important thing is to act on it!

Find a female co-founder

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Sometimes two beautiful brains are better than one! During an age where more women are unleashing their inner entrepreneurs, stepping out on faith, and changing the game, it’s always a great idea to embrace collaboration.

Get funding

photo courtesy of gettyimages

Do you have your heart set on launching the business of your dreams, but need financial resources to get you there? There are several local programs just for extraordinary women like you that you can take advantage of!

Incorporate your business

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Nothing is good in the business world unless it’s in black and white.

And finally, believe in yourself! Some woman, somewhere, is waiting for YOU to walk in your purpose. You’ve got this!