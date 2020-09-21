The benefits and importance of lifelong learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Virtual school has begun for many across the country and though this new normal is challenging, we must keep our heads and hearts open to learning. The ability to learn and grow extends far beyond our adolescent and teenage years and learning should be viewed as a lifelong journey. We should all look forward to lifelong learning because it enhances our understanding of the world around us, provides us with better opportunities, and improves our quality of life in several areas:

Passions and Life Satisfaction. Employability. Your ability to understand your purpose and path.

Lifelong learning also boosts our social awareness and perspective. To truly empathize with others, increase social awareness, and build relationships, we must intentionally seek out ideas that differ from our own.

Commit to maintaining a growth mindset and a self-initiated education that is focused on helping you become the best version of yourself. It’s never too late!