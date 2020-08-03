Self-care 101: How to take care of YOU during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- By now, we all know that washing our hands and practicing social distancing are great practical ways to take care of our physical health during this time, but what about our inner well-being?

With everything going on in the world, we owe it to ourselves to take care of our mental and emotional health too! These components of wellness are equally essential right now, so be patient and kind to yourself.

In other words, girl, give yourself some credit and pat yourself on the back! Always remember that you are a fantastic wife, mom, sister and friend! If you haven’t shown yourself some TLC in a while, then check out these self-care suggestions.

Watch below

Fuel your body by taking deep breaths, stretching often and drinking plenty of water. Set a maintain a routine at home. Aim to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night. You need and deserve your beauty sleep. Grab some fresh air by spending time outside. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors such as going for a walk. Just be sure to follow social distancing guidelines. EAT MORE CAKE! Yes, you read that correctly! You deserve to indulge in your favorite sweets! Oh, and don’t worry about whether you’ll gain a few pounds or not. You’re a queen inside and out so love yourself and embrace every aspect of what makes you, YOU!

Ladies now is the time to lean on your personal beliefs and faith to get you through these challenging times! Focus only on the things that you can control and let go of the things you can’t. Be safe and be well because we need you on the other side of this!