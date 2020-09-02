She taught us how to look our best. Now she’s also helping us feel our best!

You may recognize Latesha Lipscomb as WOTV 4 Women’s previous beauty expert! For years, this fabulous girl boss showed us how to put our best face forward by sharing the hottest makeup and skincare trends.

Now, as an empowerment specialist, Latesha is guiding us in unleashing our inner beauty!

“I firmly believe that all women are beautiful and sometimes it’s just a matter of bringing what’s on the inside… out,” she said.

Latesha is known as a West Michigan change-agent! This Grand Rapids native has a passion for working hard to better the lives of the underprivileged in a city’s urban core. Currently, she is serving the community as the engagement & relationships manager for Amplify GR. Before that, she was a community engagement project manager facilitating the Heartside Quality of Life Study for the City of Grand Rapids Planning Department. Her goals in this work are derived out of the desire to lift up residents’ voices, build leadership capacity in the neighborhood and to empower the community to recognize that they are the change they have been waiting for.

In her work with organizations such as the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the Inner City Christian Federation, Latesha has become an advocate for those with quieter or muted voices in the city’s most vulnerable communities.

She has served as an active member of the Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Alliance for Vibrancy, Women’s Resource Center, and the Seeds of Promise Entrepreneurial Impact Team. If you take a look at her inspiring social media feeds, you will find many of her posts ending with the hashtag #bethechange.

While Latesha has a full load on her plate with being a busy hustler in heels, she claims she wouldn’t want it any other way! Aside from working on multiple projects, she’s a dedicated mompreneur who makes sure to spend quality time with her young son who inspires her daily to live her best life! #GoGirl

Latesha is eager to share loads of empowerment tips on WOTV 4 Women! Cheers to feeling like your best self!