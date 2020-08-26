How to become a better person

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With so much angst, confusion and unrest in the atmosphere these days, it’s important to be intentional about becoming the very best version of ourselves! I’m a firm believer that what comes from the heart, reaches the heart so being a wholesome individual from the inside out is key.

If you’re looking for simple ways to improve yourself and become a better person, check out these helpful tips.

photo courtesy of gettyimages.com

Don’t make excuses. Accountability is key and owning your mistakes and learning from them can improve your character. Remember there are no losses, only lessons. Let go of anger. Why? Because your life depends on it. Practice forgiveness. It’s in your best interest to release it and let it go! Be honest and direct. Be helpful. Be fearless. Act locally. You may not be able to save the world, but you very well could make a difference in your neck of the woods.

And finally, to thy own self be true…align yourself with your core values, establish your identity, build courage, create boundaries and ultimately, you’ll discover more focus and direction which is good for you and great for others. You got this!