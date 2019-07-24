“I had no idea.” It’s the most common phrase we hear when someone comes to the Mission for the first time and gets a tour of the building. The best way to learn is by doing. Learn something new about your neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, meet a guest whose life has been transformed, and hear from leaders about how you can get involved in help the men, women and children who are searching for a place to call home.

Have you ever been curious about what it’s like to step foot inside a rescue mission? Mel Trotter Ministries has always offered food, shelter and the compassion of Jesus Christ, but we also offer job and housing services, addiction recovery and more. Every journey through homelessness is unique and it takes a holistic approach to help each person succeed. You’re invited! Sign up for an upcoming Meet the Mission Luncheon at www.meltrotter.org/luncheon. Bring a friend, family member or co-worker… and find yourself saying “I never knew that” when you walk out.