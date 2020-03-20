Your help is needed more than ever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) –Mel Trotter Ministries remains open and continues to serve our struggling neighbors and our staff who are at high-risk of COVID-19.

Here’s what Mel Trotter is doing to protect the most vulnerable individuals of our community:

Increasing daily cleaning shifts around the Mission.

Prepared quarantine rooms for guests who show any symptoms of illness.

Temporarily moved to pre-packaged food and all paper and plastic serveware .

. Suspended tours, events, and volunteer operations for external visitors until further notice.

Extended paid sick time to any staff member.

Providing for extra temporary staff on our medical, security, and food service teams.

Working with local officials and partner organizations to plan for a widespread outbreak among the at-risk in our community. We pray these plans will never need to be used.

Remaining open means added costs for supplies, food, and temporary staffing. During this time, you are invited to show the compassion of Christ to those experiencing homelessness at MTM. Your help is needed now more than ever. Here are a few ways you can get involved.

Mel Trotter is seeking professional service volunteers with experience in medical or safety & security fields to help support nursing and security staff at MTM. Please contact Dawn Kaltenberg-VanHorn at 616-588-8723 or dawnvanhorn@meltrotter.org if you are able to provide professional volunteer services.

Mel Trotter has an urgent need for alcohol-based hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, liquid hand soap, toilet paper and more.

Please consider giving during these challenging times. Your financial support will meet the urgent needs of the Mission including extra food, supplies, and shelter.

Mel Trotter has open positions needing to be filled immediately. Positions include RN for PI Shelter, Men’s Guest Safety Services (2 nd and 3 rd shifts), and Cooks for Food Service.

and 3 shifts), and Cooks for Food Service. Pray –Please pray for the safety and health of our guests and staff. Pray for unity and peace among the community and pray for the healing of those who have been and will be impacted by this virus.

Visit meltrotter.org/covid19 for more information on how you can help.