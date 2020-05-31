You can help essential workers at Mel Trotter Ministries by golfing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting their annual Golf Outing again this year on June 29, 2020. With so many new additions like virtual play, discounted rates, and filming a movie at the Railside Golf Club, you won’t want to miss it!

The proceeds of the MTM Golf Outing will go towards hazard pay for the front line and essential workers at Mel Trotter Ministries. Hence the phrase “hazard play for hazard pay.”

Golfers will be welcomed in person at Railside Golf Club on June 29, 2020. After months of isolation in doors, we are as excited as you are about being outside while we adhere to proper safety protocols. Masks will be provided and social distancing will be practiced, especially in the pavilion.

Mel Trotter is partnering with JC Films, a nationwide Christian film producer, in the production of a movie, One Life at a Time. The movie will address the misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding homelessness, in addition to having an historical nod to Mel Trotter in celebration of the mission’s 120th anniversary. Some of the movie scenes will be filmed during the golf outing, with the lead character being played by Dean Cain (Superman 1993-1997). You will have the opportunity to watch scenes for the movie being filmed at Railside Golf Club!

Get a group of friends or coworkers together to join us! Playing at Railside Golf Club will include an 18-hole scramble, practice facilities, lunch, and a commemorative gift. Registration costs $250 per golfer or pay $100 per golfer when you sign up to be a monthly donor for one year (auto payment of $10/month) and save $30. Register online at www.meltrotter.org/golf.

Would you rather play virtual golf at your favorite golf course? Sign up online at www.meltrotter.org/golf and select the virtual golf option. All you have to do is make sure to play before June 29 and send us your scorecard!

Sponsorships start at $1,000. To register your sponsorship or learn more, visit www.meltrotter.org/golf.