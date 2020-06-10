Whether you experience homelessness or not, we are all the same

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As of January 2019, over 500,000 people have experienced homelessness in America. Furthermore, researchers have concluded that about 9,000 of these individuals resided in Michigan and lived in poverty.

Whether or not you’re currently facing extreme adversity, Mel Trotter Ministries wants to remind you that we’re all the same! Individuals dealing with social and economic hardships are just like the individuals who aren’t.

gettyimages

Yes—we all have different upbringings, experiences, and access to various opportunities, but in the end, we’re all human beings who deserve love, compassion, and support from our community.

Everyday, Mel Trotter Ministries vows to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to each and every guest that walks through our doors. It’s our mission, and we strive to welcome in everyone in need of support with open arms!

To assist you along your journey, we want to connect you with a program or opportunity that meets your specific needs.

Visit Meltrotter.org to learn more of how we can be of service to you or stop by our building today!