Thrifting with a cause- Mel Trotter opens new West Michigan locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Great news thrifters! Mel Trotter Ministries is opening up two brand new thrift stores this Fall! Not only does this means a Saturday with the girls thrifting, but also that 100% of the money spent at these stores goes right back to Mel Trotter Ministries, an organization dedicated to helping the homeless of West Michigan.

The Lowell branch opened up on October 16 and sells gently used clothing, furniture, and other household items. So, whether you’re looking to find something cute, or you just need to donate something, this location is open for both! The Belding branch will be opening this coming November.

With two locations already in Jenison and Sparta, the two new locations will be in Lowell and Belding.

“The continued growth of our thrift store operations means the ministry will receive additional funding for the programs and services that help individuals and families experience the compassion of Jesus Christ and get the job and housing support they need to overcome homelessness. Our ministry is blessed by the support from the communities of Jenison, Sparta, Belding and Lowell.” Dennis Van Kampen, Mel Trotter Ministries CEO

Check out the new locations:

Belding location: 363 E State St, Belding, MI 48809

Lowell location: 2111 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331