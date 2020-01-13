Closings & Delays
The importance of corporate responsibility

by: Abbey Sladick, Mel Trotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Every company has values, key initiatives, and a vision! The need for companies to live up to their values, make a positive impact on society, and maintain employee retention is known as corporate social responsibility.

Although contributing to society and preserving retention may seem like a simple task, many employers are still seeking effective ways to engage their staff and communities!

At Mel Trotter Ministries, we offer a variety of innovative ways for businesses to uphold their corporate social responsibility.

  • Consider hosting a lunch and learn with your staff to learn more about the state of homelessness in the community
  • Consider joining Mel Trotter Ministries to learn more about how your organization can save lives

About Abbey Sladick

