Support your favorite organizations by shopping on Amazon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Do you find yourself shopping online more than ever before? You’re not alone. Online shopping in the United States is up more than 30 percent from the beginning of March through mid-April compared to last year, according to Rakuten Intelligence.

If you do your online shopping on Amazon, you can support your favorite organization. Places like Mel Trotter Ministries will receive a percentage of your purchase through Amazon Smile. All you have to do is make sure you’re shopping using your Amazon Smile link and select Mel Trotter Ministries as your desired charity. You can sign up by clicking here.

You can even shop Mel Trotter Ministries’ Amazon Wish List and send items directly to us. You can view our wish list by clicking here.

(Sponsored by Mel Trotter Ministries)