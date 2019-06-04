Step up to the tee and help homelessness in West Michigan

Mel Trotter Ministries welcomes anyone experiencing homelessness into the Mission and now we’re serving more guests than ever before. By golfing this year, you will help each guest write a new chapter of their story.

$250 per golfer includes 18-hole scramble, practice facilities, lunch, commemorative gift, and chances to win prizes.

*Estimated tax deductible portion per golfer is $165

Your support at the Mel Trotter Ministries Annual Golf Outing ensures that men, women, and children are rescued from the streets and more lives are restored through faith, jobs and housing.

Register to play in our 2019 Golf Outing at Railside Golf Club.