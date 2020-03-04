Closings & Delays
Spring Clean with Mel Trotter Ministries

by: Adrienne Goodstal, Mel Trotter Ministries

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- During winter months from October to March, Mel Trotter Ministries offers support to nearly 500 individuals residing in the homeless community per night.

While Mel Trotter strives to provide a helping hand to those needing assistance, meeting high demands places a strain on the facility.

 As time progresses, personal items and facility supplies begin to pile. In addition, outdated items and supplies need replenishing.

Similarly, to other businesses, organizations, facilities, and residencies, Mel Trotter Ministries could use a little spring cleaning as well!

You can help us spring clean by volunteering to help the community in various ways:

  • Grab your friends, coworkers, or family members and consider donating new linens and pillows to our facility.
  • Stop by your local thrift store and donate items that could be of great use.
  • Consider volunteering to clean
For more information on how offer service to the community, visit Meltrotter.org.

(Sponsored by Mel Trotter Ministries)

