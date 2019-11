GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) How do you give thanks? Sharing your blessings is one fantastic way to show gratitude. Help provide meals to our neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness at the annual Mel Trotter Ministries Thanksgiving Community Meal on November 28th.

Ask your friends, family, and co-workers to join you in sponsoring a table – starting at just $250.

Be part of this decades long tradition in Grand Rapids! Give back, here.