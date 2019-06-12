Sleeping outside is no family vacation

Many of us are looking forward to a ‘Pure Michigan’ summer with our families, but for families who are experiencing homelessness – sleeping outside is no vacation. The Thompson family of six ended up sleeping in their car for several months after they got evicted because dad’s construction business went under. Without a safety net of support, it’s easy for hard working families to end up at rock bottom… and in the summer family and youth homelessness increases because school is out, it’s warm, space gets tight and they can overstay their welcome.

The summer time is also when financial contributions decline significantly while more than 250 men, women and children come to us for refuge from the hot days and humid nights. Mel Trotter Ministries is mostly funded by generous individuals like you who understand that there is more to the story of homelessness than what can be seen on the surface. Each person who comes to Mel Trotter Ministries is not seen for their circumstance, but for the value given to them by our gracious God.

A donation of any amount today can help provide meals, shelter, addiction recovery, housing support and the love and acceptance of Jesus Christ. Please give today at www.meltrotter.org/give.