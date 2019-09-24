NYT best-selling author, subject of major motion picture, acclaimed lawyer to speak in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bryan Stevenson, New York Times best-selling author and subject of the forthcoming major motion picture “Just Mercy” will be in Grand Rapids on September 25 speaking at Mel Trotter Ministries’ Season of Hope luncheon. A nationally acclaimed lawyer, Stevenson will be the featured key note speaker at the 5th annual Season of Hope event.

The sold out luncheon will welcome 840 attendees, including several city, county, state and law enforcement officials. The program is intended to create a safe space for our community to better understand the diverse issues around poverty and homelessness and bring us closer to solving homelessness in greater Grand Rapids. This event is also a fundraiser to support programs and services at Mel Trotter Ministries to help individuals and families who are in a housing crisis.

“In the book of Micah we are told that God requires each of us to act justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God,” said Dennis Van Kampen, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “Throughout his book and through his life’s work Mr. Stevenson reminds and challenges us to live out this verse today. For 119 years, Mel Trotter Ministries has been humbled to walk alongside those who need love, hope, justice, grace and a hand up. We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Stevenson to Grand Rapids to share hope and add momentum to important conversations in our community.”

Event: Mel Trotter Ministries Season of Hope

Date: September 25, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:00 p.m. Program begins

Location: JW Marriott, International Ballroom, Grand Rapids

Tickets: This event is sold out.

Interviews: Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries will be available for interviews after the event. Call Abbey Sladick at 616-901-8146 to schedule interviews.