New hope for job seekers at Mel Trotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Are you currently seeking employment? Securing a job during these difficult times can be both overwhelming and frustrating, especially for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Right now, the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges affecting our economy have left millions of Americans without work. Additionally, thousands of these individuals experiencing unemployment right here in West Michigan are without a place to call home.

Every day, Mel Trotter Ministries is working hard to combat homelessness across our community. Through the power of Jesus Christ as well as our fostered relationships with various business partners, many of our guests have been able to secure employment.

We want to continue to use this momentum to create positive change within our community!

To learn more about our available resources as well as ways you can help, visit meltrotter.org.