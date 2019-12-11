MTM Thrift Store grand opening in Lowell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – MTM Thrift Stores celebrating the grand opening of its 3rd store. The celebration will include remarks from MTM leaders, a ribbon cutting and drawings for gift cards.

When: Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: MTM Thrift at Lowell, 2111 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331

About MTM Thrift: Mel Trotter Thrift Stores have a broad selection of furniture, clothing, and household items. Mel Trotter Ministries serves individuals in the greater Grand Rapids area. All profits from Mel Trotter Thrift Stores go to support the ongoing work of Mel Trotter Ministries to support individuals and families overcome homelessness in greater Grand Rapids. In addition to supporting those initiatives, Mel Trotter Thrift Stores offers gift cards to local churches through our Corners Of Your Field Program. These gift cards can be distributed by the church to those in need in the Lowell community and can be used in any of our store locations.