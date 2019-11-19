Mel Trotter prepares for its 16th annual “Turkey Drop” for GR neighbors in need

What: The “Turkey Drop” is an opportunity for the community to purchase frozen turkeys to be distributed to our neighbors in need throughout West Michigan during the holiday season. The goal is to receive 1,600 donated turkeys for the 16th anniversary of the event. The Mission is also in significant need of winter coats for its Code Blue Drive. http://www.meltrotter.org/codeblue. Monetary donations will also be accepted on-site, online and through text to help purchase thanksgiving meals.

Who: We’re asking the West Michigan community to purchase a frozen turkey and/or a new or like-new winter coat and “drop” it off to the designated locations. This event is a partnership between Mel Trotter Ministries, Celebration! Cinema North & South, and WOOD Radio.

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Where: Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location)

Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

Downtown Mission, 225 Commerce Ave SW

A Mel Trotter staff member will be available at the Celebration! North location all day for interviews. Full details at: www.meltrotter.org/turkeydrop