Mel Trotter Ministries taking extra precautions during COVID-19 threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Mel Trotter Ministries staff and leadership remain focused on demonstrating the compassion of Christ to our neighbors experiencing homelessness in our community. Part of this mission is providing for the safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers.

While other organizations are able to close or ask employees to work from home, we have a responsibility to make sure anyone experiencing homelessness has a safe place to go to the best of our ability.

Ensuring the safety of our guests is critical. They are at greater risk of becoming sick because they may live in more crowded or unsafe conditions, they may suffer from a variety of chronic and acute conditions which affect their immune system, they may suffer from addiction and mental illness and may have problems getting assistance, or may not seek care until they are very sick.

Because of this, we are taking precautionary measures to protect the vulnerable population we serve.

Plans are in place to limit or cancel volunteer opportunities, external groups coming in to provide chapel services, mission tours and donation drop offs until April 30, based on recommendations from Governor Whitmer and the CDC.

All frequented areas of the Mission will continue being regularly cleaned and disinfected, including hallways, stairwells, the day center, cafeteria, dorms, chapels, offices, and more.

Staff members and guests are being asked to report any symptoms to ensure preventing spread of disease. If staff experience symptoms, they will be sent home and encouraged to get tested. If guests experience symptoms, they’ll be examined by an onsite nurse who will evaluate the need for further testing.

Mel Trotter has designated areas for quarantine if a guest is feeling ill and must isolate themselves. These guests will be monitored by MTM nursing staff. Meals and resources will be delivered to the quarantined area to avoid spreading sickness to the rest of the population.

Information on COVID-19 continues to evolve. We will continue to partner with Kent County Health Department, the CDC and other local healthcare agencies to provide support if further courses of action are need. We will follow the guidelines provided by the CDC specific to persons experiencing homelessness.

We remain committed to providing a safe place to sleep, nourishing meals, and the love of Christ to the individuals seeking help at the Mission.

