Mel Trotter Ministries’ outreach program is seeking volunteers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – At Mel Trotter Ministries we believe that relationships are key to helping individuals overcome homelessness.

To help build relationships with individuals and families who may not make it to our doors, we have assembled an outreach program that will go out into the streets of Grand Rapids to meet people where they are.

We don’t want to leave people on the streets, but we understand it takes time to build trust. The MTM outreach team will offer a listening ear, food, water, blankets, and first aid to anyone they find and offer a ride back to the Mission if they’re interested in a safe place to sleep.

To help our outreach efforts, we’re asking for volunteers! Volunteers will join Mel Trotter staff on outreach trips and assist in providing supplies to individuals in doorways, under highways, and in parks that are without shelter.

Learn about volunteer opportunities at www.meltrotter.org/volunteer or email dawnvanhorn@meltrotter.org.

