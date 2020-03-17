Mel Trotter Ministries offers free Community Partner Medical Clinics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mel Trotter Ministries cares about the wellbeing of every individual that enters our facility. This is why we’ve teamed up with local West Michigan hospitals to ensure that the primary medical needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness are met.

Our downtown mission has a clinic located inside Mel Trotter Ministries, on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Williams Street.

We want to ensure that our most vulnerable guests who are lacking medical care are catered to properly. In order to ensure that there are no barriers that will hinder an individual from receiving the care they need; we are providing our medical services for free!

Learn more about the services offered here

(Sponsored by Mel Trotter Ministries)