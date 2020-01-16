Mel Trotter Ministries: Helping our neighbors in the homeless community this winter!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Winter is among us!

While many of us have the privilege of escaping the polar vortex by turning up the heat in our homes, wrapping ourselves up in a nice warm blanket, or sitting near the fireplace-many of our neighbors in the homeless community do not.

With freezing temperatures and snowfall on the rise during Michigan winters, several homeless individuals are at risk of experiencing extreme adversity!

Winter threats can include hypothermia, frost-bite, and in some cases death.

Mel Trotter Ministries strives to “demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ, through rescue and restoration for anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness.”

We welcome those in need of assistance with open arms! Our doors are always open 24/7, 365 days a year!

To learn more about our programs, services, and opportunities to give back to others in our community, visit our website.