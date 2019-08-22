Mel Trotter Ministries creates “outreach stickers” to help end panhandling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a question we get all the time at Mel Trotter Ministries. How do I help someone who is panhandling?

Should I give money? Should I drive by? Our team at MTM has come up with a way to encourage immediate help and lasting change. We’ve created stickers that have encouraging words and list important resources that can help people out of homelessness.

You can pick up stickers to put on water bottles, hand warmers, granola bars or other items that can help someone who is in need. Just contact us at info@meltrotter.org for more information on how to get your outreach stickers.

Mel Trotter Ministries provides a welcoming environment where people can not only get out of the elements, receive a hearty meal and shelter – individuals and families can also receive support of an experienced advocate, housing and job resources and ministry support.