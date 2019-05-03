Community Outreach

Make Mel Trotter Ministries' moms feel special this Mother's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Mother’s Day is just around the corner and there is an easy way that you make sure that the moms who are staying at Mel Trotter Ministries will feel loved this spring. Many of the moms who are walking through homelessness at Mel Trotter Ministries have faced trauma. Some are able to stay with their kids while in shelter, but many others have been separated from their kids and other family members during their time of crisis.

Green Doors reports that more than 92% of women in shelters have suffered from domestic violence. This type of trauma can take years to recover. As one struggling woman who graduated an MTM program put it: “I needed a time and a place to heal.”

You can be a part of the healing process for a mom who needs your prayers, support and encouraging words. Mel Trotter Ministries is facilitating the ‘Mother’s Day Card Project’ to lift the spirits of the hundreds of moms who will come to our Mission this May.

  1. Pick up a greeting card (or make one by hand) and write an uplifting and encouraging message to a mom. You can start it with “Dear beautiful mom…” or “Dear child of God…”
  2. Mail your card in an envelope or drop them off at the downtown Mission
    Attn: Mother’s Day Cards, Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
  3. Pray that your words of encouragement will provide strength and hope to a mom who is feeling overwhelmed and defeated; that she would know her value and beauty and that someone cares for her.

Questions? Email info@meltrotter.org

Follow Mel Trotter Ministries on Facebook to see how many cards are collected and to hear some testimonies of moms who receive your cards in May! Thank you in advance for caring for women in the greater Grand Rapids area who are overcoming homelessness.

