Make a lasting impact through planned giving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’ve ever spent ten minutes with a three-year old, you can vouch for their curiosity. “Why can’t I touch that?” “Why is my hair brown?” “Why does that woman’s face look so old?”

While an untimely “why” can put unsuspecting parents in an embarrassing situation, cultivating curiosity is how every child grows. In fact, we should never shy away from life’s “whys,” even as our children reach adulthood. Here are several “whys” your grown children or grandchildren actually need to hear from you.

Have you told them WHY they mean so much to you? Many baby boomers grew up in homes where their mother was the only parent handing out hugs and “I love yous.” Many of these adults are still longing for their parents’ affirmation, and those three little words could change their whole life. Don’t be afraid to tell them WHY they mean so much and how you feel about them.

Have you told them WHY you embraced faith? In John 6:44, Jesus declares, "No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him…" How were you uniquely drawn to Christ? Communicating your faith journey can help instill a godly legacy and inspire curiosity. If serving Jesus is the WHY that gets you out of bed in the morning — tell them!

In John 6:44, Jesus declares, “No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him…” How were you uniquely drawn to Christ? Communicating your faith journey can help instill a godly legacy and inspire curiosity. If serving Jesus is the WHY that gets you out of bed in the morning — tell them! Have you told them WHY you have certain personal values? Perhaps you believe a solid work ethic is of utmost importance. What about living with integrity? Exercising financial stewardship or planning for retirement? Are you passionate about supporting a certain cause? If it matters to you, it’s worth sharing with them.

Many individuals are excited to learn they can easily turn their WHY into action, by supporting a ministry or cause that aligns with their values. For instance, a Charitable Gift Annuity is a simple way to communicate your WHY to the next generation, receive an income stream for life, and bless Mel Trotter Ministries in the process.

Things you can donate:

Cash

CD’s

Savings Bonds (old people have a lot of these)

Insurance Policies

Stocks, bonds, mutual funds

IRA Distributions

Collectibles (antiques, cars, jewelry, etc.)

