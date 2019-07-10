Just one day in the heat can be life threatening

Most of us will never know what it’s like to spend a night on the streets of Grand Rapids. For those who are experiencing homelessness in greater Grand Rapids, just one day on the streets can be life threatening. If someone avoids the temptation of drugs and the threat of being subject to human trafficking, they could be in danger of heat stroke and dehydration.

Many agencies in greater Grand Rapids offer cooling centers for those who have no place to go. Mel Trotter Ministries has emergency shelter at night and a safe space during the day for men and women to get out of the elements, experience compassion and get access to resources that will help them move out of homelessness.

Know someone in need? Suggest that they come to Mel Trotter Ministries for support, consider handing them a reusable water bottle and snacks that won’t melt in the summer heat. Several agencies and churches in town offer cooling centers. The Heartside Neighborhood Collaboration Project has a list of resources and cooling centers in greater Grand Rapids here: http://www.hncp.net/collaboration-partners/communitycalendar/