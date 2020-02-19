How to be an advocate for your community!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Our neighbors in the homeless community don’t have the luxury of making decisions at local and state levels. This is where we can ALL step in and lend a helping hand!
There are some decisions made at various levels that can greatly impact the lives of individuals experiencing extreme adversity and poverty. We have the power to be their voice and support them in various ways! Here’s how:
- Attend City Council meetings
- Build relationships with your City Councils during their coffee hours
- Do your research and understand policy changes
- Handwrite letters to your representatives on issues that impact neighbors experiencing homelessness
- Visit an organization like Mel Trotter, that offers support to the homeless community and acquire first-hand experience on the services needed!