Give thanks and help others this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How do you give thanks? Sharing your blessings is a fantastic way to show gratitude, and this thanksgiving you can help provide meals to our neighbors in need. Today Abbey from Mel Trotter Ministries is in studio with us, one of our WOTV 4 Women crew members.

Help provide meals to our neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness at the annual Mel Trotter Ministries Thanksgiving Community Meal on November 28th.

All of their volunteer opportunities are full for Thanksgiving but Mel Trotter Ministries is looking for financial support/sponsorships as well as welcoming anyone to attend the meal who might not otherwise have a place to eat.

Ask your friends, family, and co-workers to join you in sponsoring a table, starting at just $250.