Fighting homelessness in your back yard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Traveling abroad for a Mission trip sounds like an amazing adventure doesn’t it? But don’t forget about the mission field right here in your own back yard. In 2017, there were a reported 7,000+ men, women and children who reported to be homeless, and that number is probably conservative given that many people who are experiencing homelessness don’t ask for help because they are ashamed or feel like the world has given up on them.

While many of the people who come to Mel Trotter Ministries already have a strong faith – that’s actually how they’ve survived on the streets for so long – the adults and children who come to the Mission have often been isolated and some have even been hurt and turned away from faith communities. You, your family and your church can help restore and strengthen the faith of someone who feels lost… someone who needs hope, healing and positive relationships.

You don’t have to hop on a plane to impact work for the Kingdom of Heaven because each night there are more than 250 men, women and children who lay their heads at Mel Trotter Ministries. They need homes, jobs, church communities and someone to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to them. That someone could be you.

Learn about volunteer opportunities through the ministry and outreach division of Mel Trotter at www.meltrotter.org/ministry or email dawnvanhord@meltrotter.org.