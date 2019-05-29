Community Outreach

Fighting homelessness in your back yard

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:46 PM EDT

Fighting homelessness in your back yard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Traveling abroad for a Mission trip sounds like an amazing adventure doesn’t it? But don’t forget about the mission field right here in your own back yard. In 2017, there were a reported 7,000+ men, women and children who reported to be homeless, and that number is probably conservative given that many people who are experiencing homelessness don’t ask for help because they are ashamed or feel like the world has given up on them.

While many of the people who come to Mel Trotter Ministries already have a strong faith – that’s actually how they’ve survived on the streets for so long – the adults and children who come to the Mission have often been isolated and some have even been hurt and turned away from faith communities. You, your family and your church can help restore and strengthen the faith of someone who feels lost… someone who needs hope, healing and positive relationships.

You don’t have to hop on a plane to impact work for the Kingdom of Heaven because each night there are more than 250 men, women and children who lay their heads at Mel Trotter Ministries. They need homes, jobs, church communities and someone to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to them. That someone could be you.

Learn about volunteer opportunities through the ministry and outreach division of Mel Trotter at www.meltrotter.org/ministry or email dawnvanhord@meltrotter.org.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

Photo Galleries WOTV

About Abbey Sladick

Abbey Sladick is the WOTV 4 Women advocate focusing on community outreach. Abbey is the Vice President of Communication at Mel Trotter Ministries where she teaches the community about poverty, homelessness, and provides ways to get involved to help better the lives in West Michigan.

More about Abbey »

Mel Trotter on Facebook

Mel Trotter Ministries

Mel Trotter on Twitter