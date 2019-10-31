Community rallies around disadvantaged women to provide winter bedding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Due to the influx of women seeking emergency shelter over the last year, Mel Trotter Ministries (MTM) asked the community for donations to support the increasing needs. In the past year, a forty percent increase of homeless women have been seeking shelter at MTM. Due to the vast number of women coming, several have had to sleep on cold mattresses on an overcrowded room’s floor.

Credit: Mel Trotter Ministries

“It is difficult for a woman who is suffering to hear that they are made in the image of God and believe that they are loved and valued while sleeping on a mattress on the cold floor.” Dennis Van Kampen

The community of West Michigan did not disappoint in providing new bedding! MTM was able to work with Next Step of West Michigan and Standale Lumber to build all new custom beds to meet the needs! Several donors covered the costs of the beds, mattresses, linens, pillows, mattresses, as well as other programs and services to help people overcome homelessness.

Credit: Mel Trotter Ministries

“As winter approaches, we believe our brothers and sisters in deserve dignity and we’re thankful for our generous community for helping demonstrate the compassion of Christ.” Dennis Van Kampen

The beds are to be delivered to MTM just in time for the snow and cold, on Halloween day from 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.