Code Blue Winter Drive – donations needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – “Code blue” is a term used by MTM describe the most extreme winter conditions in West Michigan, when temperatures fall significantly and stay below freezing over a period of time – putting men, women and children who are exposed to the elements at severe risk of hypothermia, frost bite or even death.

During this time, Mel Trotter Ministries staff take extra precautions to ensure our homeless neighbors are safe, warm and know the love of Jesus Christ… but we need your help to make sure we can provide supplies for everyone who needs help this winter.

October 1 – December 31 Code Blue Winter Drive

New or like-new items for men, women & children. All ages and sizes.

Hand warmers (new only)

Winter coats

Waterproof winter boots

Hats (Please no handmade hats)

Mittens/gloves

Wool or fleece socks

Long underwear

Consider making a gift to help purchase these much needed items for those experiencing homelessness.

CLICK HERE FOR DROP OFF LOCATIONS.