‘Code Blue’ in effect to keep homeless neighbors safe, warm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In preparation for plummeting temperatures, Mel Trotter Ministries (MTM) is shifting into a “code blue” status to ensure men, women and children experiencing homelessness are safe. “Code blue” is a term used by MTM to describe the most extreme winter conditions in West Michigan, when temperatures stay below freezing for a period of time – putting those who are exposed to the elements at severe risk of hypothermia, frost bite or even death. MTM expects to serve 400-500 men, women and children on these cold nights.

MTM will provide:

Access to safe, warm shelter 24 hours a day with lifted curfew times.

Warm clothing; hats, gloves, hand warmers, for guests staying at the shelter.

On-site medical staff to assess for conditions caused from cold weather exposure.

Removing previous restrictions to enter shelter for people who have violated rules.

Staff doing outreach around the Mission to welcome everyone in and provide resources.

Various warming centers have been identified throughout the city, including at Mel Trotter Ministries | View complete warming center list.



Mel Trotter Ministries is asking for the community’s help to provide for the hundreds of men, women and children served each night in the shelter with the Code Blue Drive. MTM is collecting new and like new coats, boots and various other items for all ages and genders. Items can be dropped off at Mel Trotter Ministries downtown location at 225 Commerce Avenue SW and various locations throughout greater Grand Rapids. More information about the Code Blue Drive, drop off locations and other ongoing needs at www.meltrotter.org/codeblue