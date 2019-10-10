Beds needed: Mel Trotter Ministries turns to community to raise $25,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It might surprise you to know that the single women are one of the fastest growing homeless populations in the greater Grand Rapids area. In fact, Mel Trotter Ministries has experienced an increase of 40-percent of women seeking emergency shelter over the last year.

Today we have Abbey Sladick, from Mel Trotter, one of our WOTV4 Women crew members, here to tell us how we can help.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Typically, the 25 beds designated for single women at Mel Trotter Ministries are enough to accommodate the need, however, in an effort not to turn anyone away, they have been using an overflow gym with mattresses placed on the floor. The need for more beds will be even more significant as the weather turns colder and Mel Trotter serves upwards of 500 men, women and children each night in winter.

Mel Trotter Ministries is asking for community support to raise $25,000 by October 31. The funds will help build and purchase custom wooden beds, replace old mattresses, and supply new linens and pillows.

How can people help? GIVE TODAY!