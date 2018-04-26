Abbey Sladick is the WOTV 4 Women ambassador focusing on community outreach. Abbey is the Vice President of Communication at Mel Trotter Ministries where she advocates for people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness through communication, public relations, and event support.

“I wake up every morning energized by the fact that I am blessed to meet and learn from people who have lost their homes but still have hope and lean on their faith,” she said. “Each guest at Mel Trotter Ministries has a unique and amazing story of rescue and restoration. With the team at MTM, I have the opportunity to walk alongside individuals and families and share their stories with our community to help inspire change.”

Born and raised in West Michigan, Abbey lives in Spring Lake with her husband, Neil who is a teacher and coach at Ravenna Public Schools. Together they enjoy volunteering, traveling, snowshoeing, camping, biking, going to the beach and cheering on their alma mater, GVSU. Go Lakers!

Abbey is involved in many community organizations including, Pine Rest Foundation Board, Grand Rapids Symphony Community Engagement Committee, West Michigan Public Relations Society of America, Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, Grand Rapids Chamber Marketing Advisory Committee, and is a member of the WGVU Engage Committee.

“It’s my privilege to be a voice for those whom society so often ignores; people who are just like you and me but happen to be facing unthinkable challenges like job loss, addiction, broken relationships, poverty and gentrification. Every day at MTM, we strive to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to anyone experiencing homelessness. This is community-wide problem is too big for one person or organization, but not so big that we can solve it together.”

Abbey works to inspire women to give back by creating an avenue for them, their family and friends to make a difference through community service and philanthropy right here in West Michigan.

