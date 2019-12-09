A convenient way to make a difference… while shopping!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We all have an important part to play to make sure our neighbors experiencing homelessness feel loved, valued and empowered to follow the calling God has placed on their lives. No matter your age, gender, status or ability, you are needed. Please, take action today.
Hundreds of people who are experiencing hunger and homelessness come through our doors every day. We are constantly in need of items to care for individuals and families in crisis. Consider hosting a drive to stock our shelves, give now or shop our wish list on Amazon.
Order items on our Amazon Wish List and they can be shipped directly to Mel Trotter Ministries.
To make the most of your donation, remember to shop using Amazon Smile. This is a simple way to support Mel Trotter Ministries at no extra cost to you. Simply type Smile.amazon.com into your browser, enter Mel Trotter Ministries as your desired charity, and continue to shop.
Urgent Needs
Hygiene Items
- Baby wash, lotion, and diaper cream
- Razors: 3+ blades
- Travel-size shampoo (very low)
- Travel-size conditioner (very low)
- Travel-size soap bars (very low)
- Men’s full-size body wash, shampoo, conditioner
- Hygiene kits for youth
- Women’s full-size shampoo and conditioner
- Women’s body wash
- Toothpaste
- Shaving cream: Small and large
- Cocoa butter lotion
- Shea butter shampoo and conditioner
Clothing Items
- Men’s jeans, size 30 and above
- Men’s underwear (boxers & briefs), Small – XL
- Men’s t-shirts (sizes M-XL)
- Men’s boots
- Men’s gloves
- Children’s sweatshirts, hoodies, light jackets (all sizes)
- Children’s closed-toe shoes (all ages)
- Children’s pajamas (sizes 8-16)
- Women’s scrubs 4X-6X (used as pajamas for emergency shelter guests)
- Women’s plus size clothes
- Women’s jeans
- Women’s undergarments (all sizes)
- Women’s boots
- Women’s gloves
- Slippers
- Young men’s sweaters
- Young men’s coats
Clinic Items
Please contact Deanna Wilkinson if you would like to donate any of the following items:
- Musinex
- Robitussin
- Theraflu
- Cold and Flu Liquid
- Cold Capsules (adult)
- Saline Nasal Spray (adult)
- Melatonin
- Nicorette Gum
- Antacids (Tums, Rolaids)
- Cough Drops
- Throat Lozenges
- Eye Drops
- Adult Dayquil (liquid)
- Anti-diarrheal (tablets)
- Hydrocortisone cream
- Ace bandage wraps
- Hot/Cold packs
- Ibuprofen
- Disinfectant wipes
- Mylanta
- Milk of Magnesia
- Burn cream
- Foot powder (odor control)
- Wound wash (spray on)
Mission Items
- 2 twin mattresses (new or like-new)
- 2 twin bed frames
- 5 drawer dressers
- 1 ton box truck (Contact Amanda Afman for details)
- New or gently used bath towels
- Wash cloths
- New standard-sized pillows
- Standard-sized pillow cases
- Standard-sized satin pillow cases
- Twin-size sheets
- Commercial carpet cleaner
- Snow shovels
- Toilet brushes
- Toilet paper
- Industrial washer & dryer
- NIV Bibles (study Bibles for graduation, large print Bibles, standard red letter Bibles)
- Umbrellas
- Hand warmers
- Soccer balls
- Volleyballs
- Badminton
- Kites
- Frisbees