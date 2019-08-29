2019 Season of Hope with Meltrotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Mel Trotter Ministries’ Season of Hope is an annual event hosted by Mel Trotter Ministries and is designed to create a safe venue for conversations that challenge us as community members to better understand the issues around homelessness, the ways out of it, our role in it, and God’s heart for those who are poor.

This year, Bryan Stevenson, will be the key note speaker.

Bryan Stevenson is the founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative and one of the most acclaimed and respected lawyers in the nation. His memoir Just Mercy is an inspiring story of unbreakable humanity in the most desperate of circumstances. In 2018, Stevenson opened the Legacy Museum, which was designed to show our nation’s history of discrimination and modern day injustices.

Season of Hope event details:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. early registration

12 p.m. lunch & speaker

1:30 p.m. event concludes, opportunity to purchase signed books

Tickets: $75.00 each

JW Marriott International Ballroom

The mission of Mel Trotter Ministries is to: demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ through rescue and restoration for anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness. This event is also a fundraiser for the MTM annual fund to support programs and services to help men, women and children overcome homelessness in greater Grand Rapids.