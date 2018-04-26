Carly Munoz is the WOTV 4 Women crew member focusing on motherhood! Being a working mom of two is no easy task and Carly chronicles her daily adventures in parenting.

“Being a working mom is a constant juggling act! The situations you find yourself in sometimes makes you laugh and sometimes makes you cry. I love sharing those real moments with other women just like me; it lets us know we are not alone.”

Carly considers herself the go-to gal for lots of parenting questions because of her inquisitive nature. You’ll find stories on every day issues from fun places to go to the best new baby gear. Carly is also an advocate for children with allergies, after her son was diagnosed with a life-threatening peanut allergy. It’s her mission to share their journey with others to help create awareness and educate others on this serious issue.

“I think my mommy friends find me to be a great resource because I leave no stone unturned when I have a parenting question. From the latest baby gadgets to toys and toddler milestones I want to find out everything I think is important for our family.”

Carly’s other interests include, cooking, cake decorating, surfing Pinterest for new ideas for the home and spending time with her husband, two kids (Easton & Kinsley) and two dogs (Lulu and Otis).