Steal her secrets: wine, beer, spirits VP shares her secret weapon to success

25 career questions with Amber Goodell, Vice President of Sales for Henry A. Fox Sales, a West Michigan wine, beer and spirits distributor. With one of the country’s premiere wine festivals happening here in West Michigan November 21-23rd, we wanted to dive into the industry and highlight a woman making waves in the wine world. Read on to find out more about this amazing West Michigan expert.

Our company is proud to work with the Wine, Beer and Food Festival every year. There is no better forum to highlight our vast portfolio of Craft Beer, Fine Wine and Artisanal Spirits. The sampling opportunities, marketing platform and overall treasure hunt experience for the consumer is unparalleled in West Michigan. I look forward to the event every year! -Amber Goodell

Q1 – Describe your job and why you love it.

I am the Vice President of Sales for a Wine, Beer and Spirits distributor. I love the way my job keeps me challenged on a daily basis and I love industry.

Q2 – Dig through you purse and tell us three must have items you found and 1 item you were surprised to find.

Must Haves – my lip gloss, phone and my American Express card. Surprising find – I actually have cash in my wallet!

Q3 – When you were a kid what did you want to be when you grew up?

A lawyer or a teacher.

Q4 – What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

Always be the hardest working person on the team, especially if you are the leader.

Q5 – What’s the job you’ve had (in your lifetime) that still gives you nightmares?

I wouldn’t say it gives me nightmares, but I did not particularly enjoy my time spent shampooing hair at a hair salon.

Q6 – What’s the best thing you’ve done to advance your career?

Establishing long-lasting connections and mentorships with people I respect. It has helped me craft a career surrounded by really good people.

Q7 – Flats or heels?

That depends….Monday through Friday it’s heels NO QUESTION. I carry myself differently in heels with more confidence and I think that’s important for success in sales. But on the weekends, good luck getting me out of flats 🙂

Q8 – Crying at work? Okay or not okay?

This is a tough one. On one hand, I would say not okay, especially as a woman in business. It is a sign of weakness and emotion which are two qualities we’re trained to hide early in our careers.

On the other hand, I’m a big proponent of being true to yourself and authenticity. And I think the sensitive, more emotional side of women are two qualities that make us great leaders. But regardless….I think there are better ways to display emotion/passion/sensitivity in the work place than crying. Save that for a different audience.

Q9 – Work/life balance? How do you make it work? What time do you “clock out”?

My secret weapon is my husband. I honestly don’t know how dual income families do it. I work a lot of hours and would not be able to do it if I didn’t have him in my corner. It allows me to decompress after work without stressing about everything else that needs to get done.

I also have a personal rule for myself that my phone is out of sight during the time I get with my kids each day. From the time I walk in the door until they are in bed, my eyes are off my phone.

Q10 – Eating lunch at your desk? A do or a don’t?

I’m not a fan, but I would never eat if I didn’t…

Q11 – What makes you grateful?

The love of my family, without question.

Q12 – What was your biggest blunder in a job interview? What did it teach you?

I remember this moment like it was yesterday. I was in college and wasn’t prepared at all. The interviewer asked me why I was interested in the position and I had no answer.

Q13 – Describe your morning routine.

Wake up, lay down with my dog in his bed, shower, watch Good Morning America with my kids while I get ready, then race out the door (inevitably 10 minutes later than I should be.

Q14 – Proudest career moment to date.

Our company was selected as ‘Distributor of the Year’ recently with one of our largest suppliers. We were viewed as the underdog and it felt so good to prove everyone wrong. I was tremendously proud of our team and what we had accomplished.

Q15 – What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

Raising my children to be kind, happy and hard working people.

Q16 – What time did you wake up today?

6:30 am

Q17 – What’s the first thing you notice when you meet someone?

Posture and a smile.

Q18 – What are you reading right now?

Just finished “Forever is the Worst Long Time” – it was fabulous.

Q19 – In a typical day how many emails do you answer?

More than I care to think about! Probably 200+

Q20 – What’s your favorite TV show?

“The Barefoot Contessa” on Food Network.

Q21 – What’s your favorite spot for a meeting in West Michigan?

Depends on how big the meeting is – I love Ju Sushi and Hancock for a quick get together for lunch. The Doubletree has great meeting space for a large group and their hospitality is top-notch. And you can’t beat New Hotel Mertens and Buffalo Trader Lounge downtown for cocktails.

Q22 – What’s your favorite app?

FaceTime – I have a standing 8:30am with my mom every Saturday and I look forward to it all week.

Q23 – What experience in life made you the most nervous?

My daughter was born with a birth defect that we discovered early in my pregnancy. It was the longest 8 months of my life. As a result of that experience, I will be a life-long supporter of the March of Dimes and work very closely with the West Michigan chapter here locally. The treatment for her condition was developed at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with assistance and research made possible by the March of Dimes. I will be forever grateful for their role in saving our daughter’s life.

Q24 – What’s one question you always ask in an interview?

If I’m being interviewed, corporate culture is very important to me. If I’m doing the interviewing, I always ask the candidate to tell me something that isn’t on their resume. You can learn a lot about someone by their answer.

Q25 – What’s the best part of your job?

Our team – I feel truly blessed to be surrounded by such smart, hard working people. I spend as much (if not more) time with them than my family and I’m honored to be a leader in our organization.

