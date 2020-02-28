Steal her secrets: medical professional, Lisa Lowry, shares her career insight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Her suit fits just right, she knows everyone in the room, and you can just tell she’s got it going on! You wish you could be her or simply wish you knew her secret to success. WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work. We’re having them dish the details on everything from work life to home life and what has led to their career success.

25 career questions with Lisa Lowry

Meet Lisa Lowry! She serves as the Division Chief Pediatric Specialties/Section Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Throughout her career she has gained a passion for helping teenagers and making a difference in patients lives. Read on to find out more about this West Michigan power woman and her career.

Q1 – Describe your job and why you love it.

I am an Adolescent Medicine Physician and I provide health care for teenagers and young adults. While many do not particularly like caring for this patient population, I love it. They are such a unique population that keep you on your toes!

Q2 – Dig through you purse and tell us three must have items you found and 1 item you were surprised to find.

Gum

Lip gloss/Lipstick

Hand sanitizer

Earring that I thought I lost…win!!

Q3 – When you were a kid what did you want to be when you grew up?

Since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a doctor to take care of kids.

Q4 – What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

Do not fill up your evenings with a bunch of meetings.

Q5 – What’s the job you’ve had (in your lifetime) that still gives you nightmares?

In 6th grade, I went to Zoo School and I worked with the reptile zookeeper but I hate snakes!

Q6 – What’s the best thing you’ve done to advance your career?

I did an Adolescent Medicine Fellowship at Johns Hopkins.

Q7 – Flats or heels?

Heels

Q8 – Crying at work? Okay or not okay?

If others do it, I am okay with it.

Q9 – Work/life balance? How do you make it work? What time do you “clock out”?

I have an understanding husband, Thomas “TJ” James, who supports me when things are crazy and our goal is to try to have dinner together. I remind myself that work/life balance is a journey not a destination. I also try to avoid work emails on the weekends and clock out by 6 pm.

Q10 – Eating lunch at your desk? A do or a don’t?

I eat lunch at my desk, but I like catching up on the morning and preparing for the afternoon.

Q11 – What makes you grateful?

I am grateful for my family, my husband, and great friends.

Q12 – What was your biggest blunder in a job interview? What did it teach you?

I went blank while answering a question. It taught me to slow down, be present and that it’s okay to make mistakes.

Q13 – Describe your morning routine.

Get up, pray, then usually shower, hair makeup, etc.

Q14 – Proudest career moment to date.

I love when I see former patients and they give me a hug and they say the miss me. I am also proud that I serve as Division Chief of Pediatric Specialties and Section Chief of Adolescent Medicine.

Q15 – What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

I want to continue to take better care of myself.

Q16 – What time did you wake up today?

5:15 am

Q17 – What’s the first thing you notice when you meet someone?

Their smile and/or eyes

Q18 – What are you reading right now?

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Q19 – In a typical day how many emails do you answer?

I answer hundreds

Q20 – What’s your favorite TV show?

Law & Order

Q21 – What’s your favorite spot for a meeting in West Michigan?

I don’t know if I have a favorite spot at this time.

Q22 – What’s your favorite app?

Pandora, I love to listen to music.

Q23 – What experience in life made you the most nervous?

I went to a leadership conference and didn’t know a soul. So for a closet introvert, it made me very nervous about meeting new people.

Q24 – What’s one question you always ask in an interview?

What questions do you have for me? OR Tell me about a time when something didn’t go the way you had hoped or outcome wasn’t what you desire and how did you handle this?

Q25 – What’s the best part of your job?

I love taking care of teenagers!

