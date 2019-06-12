Steal Her Secrets: LPGA Director Cathy Cooper tees up 25 career questions

Her suit fits just right, she knows everyone in the room, and you can just tell she’s got it going on! You wish you could be her or simply wish you knew her secret to success. WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work. We’re having them dish the details on everything from work life to home life and what has led to their career success.

25 career questions with Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving and Executive Director of the LPGA.

Q1 – Describe your job and why you love it.

I’m the Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving and Executive Director of the LPGA. I love my job because the people I work with at both Meijer and the community.

Q2 – Dig through you purse and tell us three must have items you found and 1 item you were surprised to find.

I’m always surprised to find my wallet, a pen and my phone charger!

Q3 – When you were a kid what did you want to be when you grew up?

It wasn’t about what I wanted to be it’s who I wanted to be. I wanted to be like my dad because I saw him be such a fair leader. He lead with his heart and his head.

Q4 – What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

Always do what you know is right. Have a good work ethic. Keep your head down, do your job well and good things will come.

Q5 – What’s the job you’ve had (in your lifetime) that still gives you nightmares?

Once, they bundled financial services in with my other responsibilities. I told my boss I wasn’t sure what I was doing, and he told me to do my best, and he would be by my side and was the entire year and half I was doing that!

Q6 – What’s the best thing you’ve done to advance your career?

I don’t really work like that. I’ve never done anything or made a plan to get ahead. I just always have given it my all and it just happened.

Q7 – Flats or heels?

Flats during the tournament and heels the rest of the time.

Q8 – Crying at work? Okay or not okay?

Crying over happy things at work is fine. Crying because you’re frustrated not fine. Find other ways to work through these feelings.

Q9 – Work/life balance? How do you make it work? What time do you “clock out”?

First of all, I never really clock out! For balance, trust your gut. I know where and when I need to prioritize. It was tougher a while ago for women in the workplace. Now I’m able to pace myself. I think I’ve been able to model a good work ethic for my kids.

Q10 – Eating lunch at your desk? A do or a don’t?

It’s a don’t. But, I do it all the time.

Q11 – What makes you grateful?

I’m so grateful for the support I have from Meijer, my team and my family and friends. They know me and they get me. I’m so thankful.

Q12 – What was your biggest blunder in a job interview? What did it teach you?

If I made a blunder I didn’t know it!

Q13 – Describe your morning routine.

Get up, scan e-mail, shower, get to the office or a meeting. Coffee is always with me!

Q14 – Proudest career moment to date.

Completing our first Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in 2014 and knowing we did it!

Q15 – What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

My kids, my husband and my family and where they are in life right now. We are all is a good place and I’m so proud.

Q16 – What time did you wake up today?

5:45 a.m.

Q17 – What’s the first thing you notice when you meet someone?

I always notice a smile!

Q18 – What are you reading right now?

Grace Laced by Ruth Chou Simons

Q19 – In a typical day how many emails do you answer?

200+

Q20 – What’s your favorite TV show?

News and sports shows

Q21 – What’s your favorite spot for a meeting in West Michigan?

Bostwick Lake Inn

Q22 – What’s your favorite app?

Travel Apps and Airline Apps

Q23 – What experience in life made you the most nervous?

Working for a very challenging leader and not knowing if I fit in the big picture.

Q24 – What’s one question you always ask in an interview?

Tell me about the culture and the people.

Q25 – What’s the best part of your job?

Everything! I love the people I work with, the job I’m doing and all the great organizations I connect with everyday. I feel like I’m at the perfect spot in my career right now!