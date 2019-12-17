Nominate a “Remarkable Woman of West Michigan”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- At WOTV 4 Women we’re always highlighting women right here in West Michigan who are doing amazing things! From amazing moms to savvy business women and everyone in between. Now it’s your chance to tell us about the remarkable women in your life and she could win the trip and honor of a lifetime! We are searching for the “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” brought to you by Mercy Health.

About the Remarkable Women Campaign:

March is International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar (WOTV’s parent company) initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Nexstar will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

How it works:

Nominate a “remarkable woman” who lives in West Michigan between December 13- December 31, 2019. Criteria includes:

Community contributions

Self-achievement

Family impact

WOTV 4 Women will select four local women for consideration as West Michigan’s “Remarkable Woman.” Profiles of the top four nominees will air on eightWest every Tuesday, from February 11, 2020, to March 3, 2020, and the nominees will be featured right here on wotv4women.com. On March 6, 2020, one woman will be announced in each market as its “Remarkable Woman” and that woman will be considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Each local market’s “Remarkable Woman” will be provided with travel and hotel accommodations in New York City to attend a special reception. Each local market’s “Remarkable Woman” will be a guest of “The Mel Robbins Show,” taping on Wednesday, March 18th, when Ms. Robbins will exclusively announce the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” The show announcing the winner will air during the week of March 23.