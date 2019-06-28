Love the skin we’re in: weekly and monthly routines to try at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Believe it or not, your skin is one of the largest organs your body has, and it works hard every day to protect our bodies from harmful elements. Taking care of your skin and developing a skin care routine is important, because it can help this organ do its job better and longer. Taking good care of your skin health daily will save you money in the long run. Skin problems like deep wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, or other skin issues can be prevented with a daily skin care routine and can prevent costly trips to a dermatologist or plastic surgeon in the future.

Here is some additional information about other way you can rock your skincare routine:

Weekly – Exfoliate your entire body, indulge in at home face mask and be sure to wash our sheets and pillow cases.

Monthly – Treat yourself to a professional facial. There are a ton of great places locally that offer amazing services at an affordable price. Some of my favorites include the Grand Pearl Spa in the Amway Grand Plaza hotel and Apsara which is a full-service spa nestled in the Eastown neighborhood.

Habits – there are six habits for a highly effective skin care routine you should consider: Drink plenty of water, take vitamins and use a good lip balm regularly. You should also get plenty of sleep and avoid hot showers. Lastly, visit your dermatologist for a yearly check-up.

Humans work better with a routine, and when you’re fighting off blemishes, they’ll respond much better if you take time for your skin daily, instead of just when you have time for it. So do yourself a favor in get into the habit of tending to your skin on a regular basis…You’ll thank me for it later!