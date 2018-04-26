Latesha Lipscomb is the WOTV 4 Women Crew focused on beauty! As the beauty expert Latesha specializes in helping you put your best face forward. She is the manager and creative genius behind “I Got Face Cosmetic Concierge,” a full-service beauty provider, based in downtown Grand Rapids, where her and her team of professionals help women every day look and feel their best. Latesha will be sharing her best beauty tips to help you bring your own unique beauty from the inside….out!

“I am a make-up artist and a people person so I get the most gratification from touching and changing lives one by one with the stroke of a blush brush.”

Latesha has a full load on her plate being a busy hustler in heels but she claims she wouldn’t want it any other way. As an active momprenuer when Latesha isn’t working on multiple projects, she spends quality time with her young son who inspires her daily to live her best life.

Not only is Latesha a beauty guru but she is also involved in many local non-profit charity organizations within her community such as Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Alliance for Vibrancy, Women’s resource Center and the Seeds of Promise Entrepreneurial Impact Team. Latesha is a strong believer in giving back and loves helping out in any way she can. Often times you’ll find her posts ending with the hashtag: #bethechange on social media.

Latesha’s beauty knowledge is constantly expanding as she is always trying new looks and forever experimenting with bold colors and hip trends.

“The best thing about makeup,” Latesha says,” is that if you try something you don’t like, you can always wipe it off.”

Latesha is looking forward to sharing all of her finest beauty secrets here on WOTV 4 Women.