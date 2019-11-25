Blackheads be gone! Quick and easy DIY mask to try at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Blackheads are the worst! They are a combination of oil and dead skin cells that are harmless, but frustrating. If you need to remove blackheads, you can use a quick DIY mask to make them disappear, here’s what you should do:

Talking Points: Please include talking points (quick bullets) that you will focus on:

(Example– 1. change your lighting. 2. add an area rug. 3. switch out throw pillows)

Combine Honey and Cinnamon until you get a thick paste.

Then apply a thin layer of the paste over the blackheads.

Next, place a strip of clean cotton over the area and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Finally, remove the strip and rinse your face with warm water.

You don’t need to buy expensive face masks or trips to the spa, indulge in some naturally beneficial skin treatment in the comfort of your home. This is your beauty tip of the week. Thanks for watching WOTV 4 Women!