Beauty benefits of honey

Hey There! Thanks so much for stopping by to check out a full listing overnight beauty tips using honey right from your kitchen cabinets. Honey is naturally antibacterial, so it’s great for acne treatment and prevention. And when it comes to aging, honey is full of antioxidants, so it is great for slowing down the aging process. Take that Father Time! But not only that, honey can provide a great complexion boost. It is extremely moisturizing and soothing, so it helps create a radiant glow.

Here are a few additional overnight beauty tips you should try:

Dry Lips – Exfoliate your lips and apply a thin layer of raw honey on your lips before going to bed, to wake up with soft, smooth lips. Oh yeah… Gimmie some sugar! Split Ends – Get rid of split ends overnight by using honey mixed with olive oil. Apply it to just the ends of your hair to moisturize and treat dry ends. Scar Treatment – Apply a thin layer of raw, organic honey on the scar. Leave it on overnight. Blackheads – Mix honey with lemon juice. Apply to affected areas at bedtime. Lighten Hair – Mix Honey with Chamomile Tea. Spray the mixture on your hair and use a shower cap to cover your hair. Let it sit overnight.

Using Raw Honey for skin is always a good idea. Mixed with natural ingredients and found in your kitchen, honey makes for effective and inexpensive beauty treatment. Honey has natural anti-septic, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties which can do a lot for your beauty routine. Honey moisturizing, nourishing—and it even smells good. Honey is undeniably a fantastic thing to eat, but it is an equally fantastic thing to layer on and sleep with at night. Sweet dreams beautiful!