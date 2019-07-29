Bathing beauties: 7 tips to make your bath time a little more relaxing

Hey Girl! Thanks for checking us out online. Here are some additional tips to make your next bath terrific!

Coconut Oil is an ideal ingredient for softening skin, so don’t be afraid to drizzle some oil in your water the next time your draw your bath. Essential oils are a fantastic way to invigorate your experience because they are easy to tailor depending on your bath needs. Ginger is best served with sushi but you can bathe with it too! It is great for headaches and causes toxins to be released from the body. So the next time you’re soaking in a nice hot bath, toss in some fresh ginger. Green tea is a perfect choice for toning your body. Epsom salts are wonderful at easing muscle soreness and relieving tension. While you’re bathing, treat yourself to your favorite glass of wine. Alcohol has anti-aging properties that can reduce inflammation and redness. Honey is moisturizing, anti-aging and anti-bacterial. Drop some honey in your bath and enjoy the many beauty benefits that honey has to offer.

Think of a bath as a great opportunity for some rest and relaxation but be very careful not to stay under water too long. Prolonged exposure to water can strip the skin of its natural oils. Be sure to moisturize fully after your bath, so your skin doesn’t get dehydrated!

Enjoy Ladies!